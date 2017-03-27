Peru floods: Four killed as Piura bur...

Peru floods: Four killed as Piura bursts its banks

9 hrs ago

Four people have drowned after the river Piura burst its banks in the north of Peru and caused extensive flooding. More than 500 people were evacuated from rooftops in the town of Catacaos after flood water levels rose to 1.80m .

Chicago, IL

