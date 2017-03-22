Peru airlifts thousands stranded by deadly floods
Peru's air force has mobilised its planes to airlift thousands of citizens from flood-ravaged areas of the country as the death toll from the natural tragedy rises. The air force have been airlifting people from the northwestern city of Piura after it river burst its banks, threatening further devastation.
