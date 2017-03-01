Pele's teenage son released from jail...

Pele's teenage son released from jail amid appeal

Rio de Janeiro: The son of football legend Pele will be allowed to appeal against a 13-year jail term as a free man, a Brazilian judge has ruled. Edson Cholbi Nascimento, known as Edinho, was originally given a 33-year prison sentence in 2014 for laundering money to a drug gang.

