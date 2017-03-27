Pablo Escobar's death cleared the way for much more sinister kind of criminal in Colombia
After Pablo Escobar was gunned down on a rooftop in Medellin, Colombia, the massive cartel he helped build to shuttle cocaine to the US and wreak violence throughout Colombia soon came apart. In the Medellin cartel's absence, the Cali cartel, which had financed the extralegal groups that helped hunt down Escobar, reigned briefly.
