Only Barcelona pledged cash aid, says Chapecoense chief3 min ago
Rio de Janeiro, March 23 FC Barcelona is the only European football club to have offered financial support to Chapecoense after the air crash that shook the football world in November, the Brazilian club's president said. Seventy-one people died, including 19 Chapecoense players and all of the coaching staff, when the LaMia charter plane in which they were travelling slammed into a hillside near the Colombian city of Medellin, reports Xinhua news agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Wed
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC