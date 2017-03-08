Olho da Rua Bazaar Brings Together Designers and Tattoo Artists in Rio
This Saturday, March 11th, collective art space Olho da Rua will hold its own bazaar, bringing together a collection of artists, designers and chefs. But this edition will also feature three tattoo artists from Rio de Janeiro and SA o Paulo in addition to the Botafogo-based collective's usual fare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC