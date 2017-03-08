Olho da Rua Bazaar Brings Together De...

Olho da Rua Bazaar Brings Together Designers and Tattoo Artists in Rio

This Saturday, March 11th, collective art space Olho da Rua will hold its own bazaar, bringing together a collection of artists, designers and chefs. But this edition will also feature three tattoo artists from Rio de Janeiro and SA o Paulo in addition to the Botafogo-based collective's usual fare.

Chicago, IL

