OIA January traffic up, but fewer international passengers
Passenger traffic at Orlando International Airport increased 3.8 percent in January, according to numbers released Wednesday, but the number of international passengers took a tumble. Also, she said, from November to February, there were declines in international seat capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
