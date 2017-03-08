New flights starting between Orlando ...

New flights starting between Orlando and Rio

4 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

LATAM Airlines Brazil said last week that it will start a new service between Orlando and Tom Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro. Airlines officials said this was one of the few main routes between the U.S. and Latin America without nonstop service.

Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Chicago, IL

