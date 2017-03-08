New flights starting between Orlando and Rio
LATAM Airlines Brazil said last week that it will start a new service between Orlando and Tom Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro. Airlines officials said this was one of the few main routes between the U.S. and Latin America without nonstop service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC