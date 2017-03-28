Ministers heading to French Guiana to try to quell strike
The French government has decided to send a high-level ministerial mission to French Guiana as the region faced its second day of a general strike by some 27 labor unions over crime and economic difficulties. French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Tuesday that Interior Minister Matthias Fekl and Overseas Minister Erick Bareigts would go to the French territory in South America on Wednesday.
