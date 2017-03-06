Manchester United star Marcos Rojo's cousin shot dead in 'botc...

Geronimo Rojo, 17, died in hospital early this morning hours after reportedly trying to hold up the ex-cop with an accomplice who also lost his life. Both men are said to have targeted Raul Anibal Diaz, 50, at around 10pm on Sunday night from a getaway motorbike outside a bank cash machine in the footballer's native city of La Plata, an hour's drive south-east of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.