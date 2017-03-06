Manchester United star Marcos Rojo's ...

Manchester United star Marcos Rojo's cousin shot dead in 'botc...

Geronimo Rojo, 17, died in hospital early this morning hours after reportedly trying to hold up the ex-cop with an accomplice who also lost his life. Both men are said to have targeted Raul Anibal Diaz, 50, at around 10pm on Sunday night from a getaway motorbike outside a bank cash machine in the footballer's native city of La Plata, an hour's drive south-east of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.

