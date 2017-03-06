Manchester United star Marcos Rojo's cousin shot dead in 'botc...
Geronimo Rojo, 17, died in hospital early this morning hours after reportedly trying to hold up the ex-cop with an accomplice who also lost his life. Both men are said to have targeted Raul Anibal Diaz, 50, at around 10pm on Sunday night from a getaway motorbike outside a bank cash machine in the footballer's native city of La Plata, an hour's drive south-east of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC