Letter: Man with city ties was first American killed in World War I
On Feb. 27, we commemorated the 102nd anniversary of the death of Edward Mandell Stone. Born in Chicago, he was the third son of Henry Baldwin Stone and Elizabeth Mandell Stone, both natives of New Bedford.
