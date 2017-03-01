Landslides leave millions in Chilean ...

Landslides leave millions in Chilean capital without water

At least 4 million people in the Chilean capital of Santiago are without water Monday after rainstorms and landslides have contaminated a major river there, BBC News reports. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet tweeted Sunday that emergency teams are working to re-establish water supply as soon as possible.

Chicago, IL

