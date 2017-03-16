Lake worshipped by Incans now littere...

Lake worshipped by Incans now littered with trash - Sat, 04 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, trash covers the shores of Lake Titicaca where environmental activist Maruja Inquilla talks to locals in Coata, in the Puno region of Peru. Inquillla is alerting neighboring villagers of the dangers lurking in their food and water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC