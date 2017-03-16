Lake worshipped by Incans now littered with trash - Sat, 04 Mar 2017 PST
In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, trash covers the shores of Lake Titicaca where environmental activist Maruja Inquilla talks to locals in Coata, in the Puno region of Peru. Inquillla is alerting neighboring villagers of the dangers lurking in their food and water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC