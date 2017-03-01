Lake worshipped by Incans now littere...

Lake worshipped by Incans now littered with trash

In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo, cousins from the Avila family search for discarded toys on the shores of Lake Titicaca, in Coata in the Puno region of Peru. The shores of South America's largest lake are littered with dead frogs, discarded paint buckets and bags of soggy trash.

