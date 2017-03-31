Justin Bieber faces fine over Brazil wall-tagging

Rio de Janeiro prosecutors are seeking a 20,000-reais fine for pop star Justin Bieber, currently on tour in Brazil, for unauthorized wall-tagging of a historic hotel in 2013. Judge Rudi Baldi Loewenkron reopened the case on March 21 at the request of the Rio public prosecutor's office, which wanted the Canadian singer to be informed of his crimes when he returned to Rio early Wednesday.

