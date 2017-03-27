Justin Bieber faces criminal charges ...

Justin Bieber faces criminal charges for 2013 Brazil graffiti

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Justin Bieber is facing criminal charges on his return to Brazil four years after he illegally spray painted a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The 23-year-old singer was charged with a "crime against the city order and cultural heritage" after vandalising The Hotel Nacional back in 2013, on his previous visit to the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC