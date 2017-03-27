Justin Bieber faces criminal charges for 2013 Brazil graffiti
Justin Bieber is facing criminal charges on his return to Brazil four years after he illegally spray painted a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The 23-year-old singer was charged with a "crime against the city order and cultural heritage" after vandalising The Hotel Nacional back in 2013, on his previous visit to the country.
