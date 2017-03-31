Julian Assange's asylum is at stake when Ecuador votes Sunday
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, seen at the Ecuadoran Embassy in London last year, is wanted for questioning over allegations of sexual assault in Sweden and has been granted asylum at the embassy since 2012. Julian Assange has defied the world's most powerful government and intelligence agencies for years.
