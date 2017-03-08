Islas de Juan Fernandez 1910 overprints are collectible curiosities of Chile
Four overprinted issues for Chile's Islas de Juan Fernandez , shown here in order, were produced under unsavory speculative conditions in 1910. An error to look for on the 5-centavo overprints has a "2" instead of a "Z" printed on the end of "FERNANDEZ" .
