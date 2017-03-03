Important Gra a y Montero S.a.a Investor Alert: Wolf Haldenstein...

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased GraA a y Montero S.A.A. securities between April 30, 2014 and February 24, 2017, inclusive . Investors who have incurred losses in shares of GraA a y Montero S.A.A .

