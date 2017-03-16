IAMGOLD Announces Launch Of $500 Mill...

IAMGOLD Announces Launch Of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering

Read more: Seeking Alpha

IAG intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, to fund the redemption of its outstanding 6.75% Senior Notes due 2020. IAMGOLD is a gold producer based in Canada with five operating gold mines spread across three different continents.

Chicago, IL

