Gunmen storm Amazon hospital, murder Brazil land activist:...

RIO DE JANEIRO: Five armed men burst into a small town hospital in the Brazilian Amazon, surrounded security guards and shot dead a prominent land rights activist, local media reported on Tuesday, in the latest deadly attack on land campaigners. Waldomiro Costa Pereira, an activist with the Landless Workers Movement was killed on Monday when gunmen stormed the hospital in Parauapebas in northeastern Brazil's Para State, campaigners said in a statement.

