Four drown in Peru after Piura river overflows, floods town

At least four people died in Peru's town of Catacaos after the Piura river overflowed its banks and caused widespread flooding, officials said. Peru's defense minister, Jorge Nieto, said on Wednesday that most people affected by flooding in the Piura region have been evacuated and that work is now centered on organizing proper shelter for people.

