Former Chilean leader Pinera to seek return to presidency
Sebastian Pinera, who was Chile's president from 2010 to 2014, officially declared on Tuesday his intention to seek the office again this year, betting that widespread disillusion with the governing coalition will help him win over voters. The center-right Pinera, who ranks 745th on the Forbes list of the world's richest billionaires, is bidding for the nomination of the 'Chile Vamos' coalition, formed by his party and the more conservative UDI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|5 hr
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
