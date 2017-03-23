Floods in Peru are just the latest bl...

Floods in Peru are just the latest blow to its economy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Economist

MORE than 75 people have been killed, and more than 100,000 left homeless, as Peru's coast has been battered by the strongest rains seen in decades. Millions are without running water; more than 2,000km of roads and at least 175 bridges have been destroyed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Wed Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Wed Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC