Fighting tears Peruvian mayor demands action as brutal floods continue

4 hrs ago

Lima, Peru: Extreme weather has battered many parts of the world this year, but few places have suffered more in lives, homes and crops lost than Peru, the Andean country that has been beset with torrential rains and massive flooding. The devastation reduced the mayor of a small town to tears, as he interrupted a presidential press conference in Lima to confront the country's leader Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and demand help for the people of Huarmey.

Chicago, IL

