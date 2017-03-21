Falklands' FIH Group boosts takeover ...

Falklands' FIH Group boosts takeover bid defences

FIH Group, the AIM-listed firm formerly known as Falkland Islands Holdings, is already a client of WH Ireland. But it has brought in Strand Hanson to advise on a possible bid by Eduardo Elsztain, who controls Argentina's biggest property business.

Chicago, IL

