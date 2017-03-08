Exhibit Opens at MAC in Niteroi, Inte...

Exhibit Opens at MAC in Niteroi, Interacting with Niemeyer Architecture

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

The Museu de Arte ContemporA nea in NiterA3i, is exhibiting the work "Varanda Circular", by artist Leonardo Tepedino starting today, Saturday, March 11th, until June 4th. The exhibition by artist Leonardo Tepedino, opens on March 11th at the MAC in NiterA3i, photo DivulgaA A o/Museu de Arte ContemporA nea .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,489,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC