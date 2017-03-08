Exhibit Opens at MAC in Niteroi, Interacting with Niemeyer Architecture

The Museu de Arte ContemporA nea in NiterA3i, is exhibiting the work "Varanda Circular", by artist Leonardo Tepedino starting today, Saturday, March 11th, until June 4th. The exhibition by artist Leonardo Tepedino, opens on March 11th at the MAC in NiterA3i, photo DivulgaA A o/Museu de Arte ContemporA nea .

