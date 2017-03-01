Evangelical Rio mayor skips Carnival,...

Evangelical Rio mayor skips Carnival, drawing ire and praise

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella did the unthinkable over the last week: He snubbed the city's legendary Carnival. And in doing so, the retired Pentecostal bishop exposed sharp divisions in a society known for easygoing attitudes toward sex and celebration but with a large-and-growing evangelical community that loathes a bacchanalia famed for its round-the-clock partying and overt sexual displays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC