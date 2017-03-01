Evangelical Rio mayor skips Carnival, drawing ire and praise

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella did the unthinkable over the last week: He snubbed the city's legendary Carnival. And in doing so, the retired Pentecostal bishop exposed sharp divisions in a society known for easygoing attitudes toward sex and celebration but with a large-and-growing evangelical community that loathes a bacchanalia famed for its round-the-clock partying and overt sexual displays.

