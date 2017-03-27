EU says Brazil must 'restore trust' i...

EU says Brazil must 'restore trust' in meat exports

EU Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis speaks to the press along Portugal's Minister of Health, in Porto, 23 March 2017. [ European Union / Photo: Bruno Pires ] The European Union's health commissioner said on Monday that Brazil will have to "restore trust" in its meat exports after being hit by a scandal over expired meat being passed off as fresh.

