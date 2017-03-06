Disney in the Andes: Ecuador's kitschy castles are under siege

For more than 80 years, this Andean capital has been guarded by a strange array of kitschy castles - brimming with turrets and towers, spires and faux drawbridges, Moorish cupolas and sweeping staircases. In a city internationally renowned for its colonial architecture the castillos de Quito have often been dismissed as architectural oddities and mid-century eyesores.

