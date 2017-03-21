Devastating photos of the El Nino-driven flooding that has killed more than 70 people in Peru

The rapid and unusual warming of the waters off northern Peru has unleashed the deadliest rainfall the South American country has seen in decades. Significant amounts of rain have fallen over relatively short periods of time in some parts of the Andean country in the latest iteration of a local El Nino , sending flash floods raging through city streets and across dry floodplains where people had built makeshift homes.

