Devastating photos of the El Nino-driven flooding that has killed more than 70 people in Peru
The rapid and unusual warming of the waters off northern Peru has unleashed the deadliest rainfall the South American country has seen in decades. Significant amounts of rain have fallen over relatively short periods of time in some parts of the Andean country in the latest iteration of a local El Nino , sending flash floods raging through city streets and across dry floodplains where people had built makeshift homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Sun
|Abrahammock Relig...
|2
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC