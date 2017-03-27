Death Toll has Reached 162 from Yello...

Death Toll has Reached 162 from Yellow Fever in Brazil

Read more: The Rio Times

Health officials in Brazil continue to monitor closely the current outbreak of yellow fever in several states in the country. The latest data from the Ministry of Health shows over 2,000 suspected cases and at least 162 reported deaths.

Chicago, IL

