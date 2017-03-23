Contador: It's not just up to me to a...

Contador: It's not just up to me to attack on the mountain stage

13 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Alberto Contador believes that he should not be the only rider on the attack in tomorrow's crunch climb of the Volta Catalunya , the race's final summit finish of Lo Port. Contador's typically gung-ho racing style has made it almost a given that he will be leading the assault on the overall lead of BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen.

Chicago, IL

