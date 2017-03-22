Colombia's Ecopetrol says rebel attacks cut production by 893K barrels
Colombia's state oil company Ecopetrol has lost 893K barrels of oil production , more than a day's worth of total national output, this year due to rebel attacks on the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline. Crude oil production at the Cano Limon field, operated by Occidental Petroleum , has been suspended since March 6 because of escalating rebel attacks on the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline.
