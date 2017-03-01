Colombian rebels take step toward surrendering weapons

Colombian rebels take step toward sur...

Thousands of leftist rebels took an important step in Colombia's peace process Wednesday by starting to give United Nations observers an inventory of the weaponry they will soon surrender. Under the peace accord with the government, March 1 had been the deadline for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to turn over 30 percent of its arsenal of assault rifles, machine guns and homemade explosives.

Chicago, IL

