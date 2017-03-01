Colombian rebels take step toward surrendering weapons
Thousands of leftist rebels took an important step in Colombia's peace process Wednesday by starting to give United Nations observers an inventory of the weaponry they will soon surrender. Under the peace accord with the government, March 1 had been the deadline for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to turn over 30 percent of its arsenal of assault rifles, machine guns and homemade explosives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC