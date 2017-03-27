Chilean president begins state visit to Portugal
" Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is on a state visit to Portugal, where she is due to hold talks with local officials and preside at a bilateral trade conference. Bachelet arrived Thursday in Evora, about 150 kilometers east of the capital Lisbon, where she was to receive an honorary doctorate from the city's university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC