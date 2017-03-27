Chile president vows to fight for Asi...

Chile president vows to fight for Asia-Pacific trade deal0 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet said today that Latin America will spearhead efforts to boost Asia-Pacific trade after US President Donald Trump killed the highly-touted Trans Pacific Partnership. Addressing a special session of the World Trade Organization, Bachelet warned against the rising threat of "protectionist trade policies in some countries", without mentioning Trump directly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,916,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC