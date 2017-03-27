Chile president vows to fight for Asia-Pacific trade deal0 min ago
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet said today that Latin America will spearhead efforts to boost Asia-Pacific trade after US President Donald Trump killed the highly-touted Trans Pacific Partnership. Addressing a special session of the World Trade Organization, Bachelet warned against the rising threat of "protectionist trade policies in some countries", without mentioning Trump directly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
