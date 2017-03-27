Chile leader visits Haiti as UN prepares for troop pullout
" Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has come to Haiti for talks with government and U.N. officials weeks before her country's announced withdrawal of military peacekeepers. Bachelet's Monday visit includes meetings with President Jovenel Moise, the U.N. special envoy to Haiti and the nearly 400 Chileans posted to the U.N. stabilization mission.
