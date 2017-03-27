Brazil's Triunfo should sell PortoNav...

Brazil's Triunfo should sell PortoNave stake to cut debt: Eleven Financial

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Selling the stake in Terminal Portuario de Navegantes, located in southern Brazil and better known as PortoNave, would help raise a net 1.25 billion reais for Triunfo, a logistics and infrastructure provider, Eleven said in a client note. Analysts led by Adeodato Volpi Netto reiterated a price target of 11 reais for Triunfo's stock, with a "buy," high-risk call recommendation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC