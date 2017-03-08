Brazil's Temer irks women with praise for supermarket skills

A woman with her body painted with the Portuguese message "Get out Temer," referring to Brazil's President, holds up a sign that says: "All the women against all violence" during a protest on International Women's Day in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Activists shout slogans against Brazil's President Michel Temer during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.