Brazil's president: meat scandal is 'economic embarrassment'

Brazil's president said Tuesday that a scandal the over sale of expired meat is an "economic embarrassment" and Hong Kong joined several countries in suspending some meat imports from the South American nation. President Michel Temer sought to downplay the scandal, calling it a "fuss" and noting that only three of the more than 4,000 meatpacking plants in Brazil have been forced to close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.