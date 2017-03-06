Brazilian startup 99 launches service...

Brazilian startup 99 launches service rivaling Uber in Rio

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Brazilian ride-hailing app 99 said on Monday it was introducing its discount 99POP service in Rio de Janeiro, expanding direct competition with rival Uber Technologies Inc in Latin America's largest economy. 99, which started nearly five years ago with a cab-hailing app called 99Taxis, began offering 99POP rides using ordinary cars in August in Brazil's biggest city, Sao Paulo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,795 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC