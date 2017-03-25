Brazilian president defends meat amid...

Brazilian president defends meat amid scandal

1 hr ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 -- Brazilian President Michel Temer defended his country's meat on Friday amid scandal, saying "it is the best in the world." In a ceremony to mark the opening of new home under the government's housing program, the president said Brazilian meat was "not weak" in an allusion to "Weak Flesh," the name of the Federal Police operation to uncover the scheme.

Chicago, IL

