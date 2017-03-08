Brazilian Men Seen on Video Assaulting Transgender Woman Before She Was Found Dead
In Brazil, investigators have released a harrowing video showing six men assaulting a transgender woman who was found murdered last month, as police attempt to track down her killers. The cellphone footage shows the men shouting homophobic slurs as they kick and beat 42-year-old Dandara dos Santos, before throwing her into a wheelbarrow and carting her onto the side street where she was found shot to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC