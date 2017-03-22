Brazilian judge reopens criminal case...

Brazilian judge reopens criminal case against Justin Bieber days before his Rio concert

12 hrs ago

In 2013 , Justin Bieber came to Rio de Janeiro for a leg of his world tour. He was granted permission from the city to graffiti a wall in Vidigal, however, Bieber went instead with his friends and security to So Conrado, where they vandalised the wall of Hotel Nacional, which is protected by the Brazilian government as part of the historical and cultural heritage of the country, as it was designed by legendary architects Oscar Niemeyer and Burle Marx.

