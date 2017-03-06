Brazil Reports Surge in 2017 Carnival Tourism Attendance

The city of Rio de Janeiro received more than 1.1 million tourists during the 2017 Carnival and the week-long festivities brought approximately R$3 billion to the city's economy, according to Riotur . A survey conducted by Riotur with tourists during the two day samba school parade, found that over 94 percent of foreign tourists said they would return to the city and 91.9 percent would recommend Rio to their friends.

