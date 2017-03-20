Brazil meat scandal deepens as China, EU, Chile bar imports
A scandal over alleged bribery in Brazil's meat-packing industry to allow the sale of expired meat deepened Monday as the European Union, China and Chile decided to halt some meat imports from Latin America's largest nation. The developments represent a major blow to Brazil, one of the world's largest exporters of meat, which is struggling to emerge from its worst recession in decades.
