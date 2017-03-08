Brazil Launches Database to Fight Illegal Amazon Logging
A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state, Jan. 8, 2015. Brazil's federal environmental agency, Ibama, launched on Tuesday a centralized database to track timber from source to sale, a vital step in the fight against illegal logging in the Amazon.
