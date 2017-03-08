Argentine footballers strike over pay...

Argentine footballers strike over pay, reach agreement

1 hr ago Read more: Green Left Weekly

Professional football players became one more sector to hold strikes in Argentina amid a struggling economy and harsh austerity measures imposed by right-wing President Mauricio Macri when matches were cancelled early this month over ongoing pay disputes. Several clubs have been unable to pay players amid a major financial crisis and a corruption scandal plaguing the country's beloved sport.

Chicago, IL

