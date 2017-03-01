Argentina demands answers from Brazil...

Argentina demands answers from Brazil after Falkland flights

Argentina's government says Brazil has allowed several Royal Air Force flights to operate between Brazilian airports and the disputed Falkland Islands in a breach of agreements between the South American countries. The Argentine foreign ministry said Wednesday in a statement that it is "concerned" about six flights last year and 12 in 2015.

